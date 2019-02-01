UPSHER, MARION L., - 84, of Atlantic City, NJ, earned her wings on January 26th, 2019. Marion was educated in the New York City, as well as in the Pleasantville Public School Systems. Marion worked for the Atlantic City Board of Education School Cafeteria for Central Junior High School for over 18 years, before retiring. Her favorite pass times were Crabbing, watching Law & Order, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and the Weather Channel - so she can tell you exactly what type of garment you should put on. She was predeceased by her Daughter, Patricia Upsher, her Husband, James "JR" Upsher, her Mother, Lucille Berry, her Mother-in-Law, Carrie Smith, her Father, William Taylor II, her Brother, William "BT" Taylor III. She leaves to cherish her unforgettable and precious memories: her Daughter, Barbara Wilson, her Daughter and Caregiver Carrie "Peanut" Upsher; two Special GrandDaughters (that she helped to raise to womanhood - and in her final days, they both repaid her in full and helped and cared for her as well), Frydae Williams and Cierra Upsher; two additional GrandDaughters, Donise and Robin Wilson; her Grandson, Gilbert Allen; three GreatGrandSons, Nadim Wilson, Dontra and Trayshon Whitaker; five more GreatGrands that brought so much joy to her world, "the bae-baes" Mar'niyah, Mar'najah, Markeeta, Mar'lajah Stackhouse and Carmah Thomas; her Sister Lorraine Jones; and a host of other loving relatives and many friends. Marion L. Upsher, will be dearly missed. Services will be private.
