Upshur Francis, Naomi, - 89, of Pleasantville, passed August 21, 2019. She was born in Hare Valley, VA, November 18, 1929 the first of five children born to Jesse and Nellie Upshur. She was educated in the Northampton County school system where she met her future husband, Curtis Francis. After marrying in 1948, Curtis and Naomi relocated to Trenton, NJ where Curtis accepted his calling to preach the Gospel and was licensed to preach in 1957. Naomi took to her role as a minister's spouse and served in the missionary society, choir and Sunday school. Along with her love for the church, Mrs. Francis committed her life to the raising her three children and could always been seen lending a helping hand to young mothers of the church. She is survived by: her children, G. Diane Brown (Michael), Curtis H. Francis, Jr. (Shei-la) and Donald L. Francis (Cheryl); siblings, Dorothy Rogers, Shirley Banister, and Dr. Bernard Upshur; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be Noon, Saturday, August 31, 2019, St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 1203 Harrison Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to be 3PM, Sunday, September 1, 2019, New Allen Memorial AME Church Cemetery, Franktown, VA. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

