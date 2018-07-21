Upton, Marcia Elaine (nee Jaudon), - 59, of Mullica Township, NJ, whom was a resident of Mullica Township, passed away on July 12th 2018. She fell asleep in death at the sweet age of 59 when she finally succumbed to the various illnesses that she was battling with while recovering at the Hammonton Center for rehabilitation and healthcare. Marcia was brought into this world on January 3rd, 1959. She was then raised in Cape May Courthouse and graduated from Middle Township High School. She then married Kevin Upton and they stayed together for over 30 years and had four sons. She is predeceased by her parents Herbert and Thelma Jaudon. Surviving are her sons Joshua, Jeremy, Jarred, and Ethan. The oldest son is, Joshua who is married to his wife, Jalisha. Marcia then had twins, Jeremy and Jarred. Jeremy is currently married to his wife Starleen. Then Marcia had her last child, Ethan. Marcia had more family; she was survived by her sister, Jewell and her husband Anthony Takeall. She also had two brothers Anthony and Herbert Jaudon Jr. Herbert is married to his wife Tina, and lastly Anthony is married to his wife Terry. Marcia's family also extends to her 13 grandchildren, cousins, and countless friends. During her life, Marcia enjoyed various hobbies such as camping, card playing, and crocheting. Overall, her greatest enjoyment was derived from volunteering her time and energy to teach people about the God and his kingdom. She joyfully served as a Regular Pioneer at Hammonton's congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Even when her illness took her ability to walk to peoples doors, it never stopped her ability to talk; she spent her last days talking about the wonderful blessings that Gods Kingdom would bring mankind. The Memorial Service will be at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at, 4747 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City NJ on this upcoming Saturday, July 21st at 1pm. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. www.marinellafuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.