Urban, Charles William "Bill", - 96, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice. He was born on July 17, 1922 in Woodbury, NJ to Charles and Mary (Budd) Urban. Bill graduated from Woodbury High School in 1940. He attended Drexel Institute of Technology in Philadelphia from 1940 1942, then joined the US Navy and served in World War II, Guadalcanal 1942 1945. After the war, he finished college at Hobart in Geneva, NY with a BA in Economics in 1948, where he was also a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Bill was a musician, playing both the clarinet and saxophone in the Bonsal Blues Band 1948 1977. He played in the concert, marching, and dance bands and was awarded the John Philip Sousa award by the band in April 1971. Bill worked at E. I. DuPont Company in Gibbstown, NJ for 32 years as a senior accounting clerk. He retired from the Navy as a Lieutenant Commander with 30 years of service, with 5 years active duty and 25 years in the US Naval Reserves. Bill was a proud member of the American Legion for over 70 years. In addition to music, Bill enjoyed travel, dancing, watching baseball and riding his bike on the boardwalk in Ocean City, NJ, where he resided for many years. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 16 years, Barbara of Vero Beach, FL, Lorna (Urban) Mackey, daughter, and her husband, David of Plymouth, MA, Carolyn Urban, daughter, and her wife, Cynthia Kangos of Maynard, MA, William Urban, son, and his wife Andrea of Trumbull, CT. Grandsons Colin Mackey, Nicholas and James Urban and granddaughter Keriann Mackey will cherish memories of their grandfather. The family will greet friends from 3:00 to 5:00 pm Sunday, January 6, 2019 at the Paul Budd Funeral Home, 522 Salem Avenue, Woodbury, NJ 08096. There will be a graveside service Monday at 11am at Eglington Cemetery in Clarksboro, NJ. A memorial service at St. Peter's Methodist Church in Ocean City, NJ is being planned for sometime next summer. The family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at Tidewell for their loving and compassionate care. Memories may be shared at www.buddfuneralhome.com.
