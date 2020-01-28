Urbon, Kathryn Faye, - 83, of Linwood, passed away on Saturday, January 25th. She was born on September 19, 1937, in Torrance, California. She was a longtime resident of the Linwood and Northfield communities. She was a graduate of Long Beach State University with a B.A. in Education and taught in Naples, Italy where she met and married her husband, Victor. Kathy worked as a substitute teacher in Northfield and then at Mainland Regional High School as the Truancy Officer for over 16 years. More recently she worked part-time for the Atlantic City Convention Center. Kathy was an active volunteer for The ARC of Atlantic County, Child Federation, Linwood Historical Society, and Atlantic City Day Nursery. She was a member and past president of The Charity League for 50 years. Kathy was an active and beloved member of the Central United Methodist Church. She served as an usher, greeter, outreach board member, Sunday School Teacher and was named Volunteer of the Year in the past. Kathy was named into the Atlantic County Women's Hall of Fame in 2006 for her outstanding volunteerism and social services. She was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority Alumnae Chapter, which raises money for the Donny Fund of Atlantic County. Kathy served as a Chairwomen of the Skybox Committee for the LPGA for many years. She was a part of multiple organizations across Atlantic County including Mother's March of Dimes, Mainland Sports Boosters, Linwood Historical Society, Red Cross Blood Drives and multiple Mainland Regional High School parent committees. She volunteered for many years as the Easter Bunny at the annual Easter egg hunt for the Linwood Recreation Board. Kathy was devoted to giving back to her community. Although her volunteerism was a major part of her life, her true passion was spending time with and talking about her family. Kathy was beyond proud of her children and grandchildren. Spending time with them on the beach, vacations and family gatherings was her happy place. Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Victor. Her son Mark, (Judy), daughter Monica Eakins (Michael). Grandchildren Chelsea, Michael, Madison, Christina, Zoe, and Austin. Great Grand Daughter Blazee. She is predeceased by her son, Michael and parents Hoyle and Helen Childs. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The ARC of Atlantic County. 6550 Delilah Road Suite 101, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. A visitation will be held from 10-11 am, followed by a service on Wednesday, January 29th. Interment will follow at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
