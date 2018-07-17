Valente, John J., - 70, of Venice, FL , and formerly Lanoka Harbor, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at his residence. John fought a long and courageous battle with cancer and lived far longer then expected to the amazement of his doctors. Born in Newark, NJ he was raised in Harrison, NJ and has lived in Venice, Florida for 12 years. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. John received an Army Commendation Medal for Heroism when he distinguished himself by exceptionally valorous actions while serving as a member of the point element in an aero-rifle platoon. He was the 3rd baseman for the 1999 Senior Softball World Champion Team, 50 AAA Division. John worked as a Hudson County Homicide Investigator, then as a Criminal Investigator with the State of NJ Public Defender's Office. He was predeceased by his parents, John J. Valente, Sr. and Sophie (Gonsowski) Valente. John is survived by his loving wife, Bernadette Valente (nee Bruno) of Venice, FL; his sister, Judith Deak and her husband James of Lanoka Harbor, NJ, his children, John J. Valente, III of Bayville, NJ, Janet Platt (Mark) of Chester, VT; Sergio Valente (Kelly) of Brick, NJ; Blake Gregory of New York, NY; his grandson who was his pride and joy, Owen Valente; his nephew, James Deak and his niece, Holly Deak. A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 19, 2018 7:00pm until 9:00pm at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 20, 2018, 11:00am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St., Joseph's 226 French St., Hammonton where a viewing will be held from 10:00am until 11:00am. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hammonton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 or at www.tidewell.org. For info go to www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
