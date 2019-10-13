Valenti, Colonel, USAF (Ret) Joseph M, - 86, passed peacefully at home September 23, 2019. Born in Staten Island, NY to Frank and Josephine Valenti, he was the oldest of three children. He attended Curtis High School. At 19, Joe enlisted in the US Air Force. A year later, he was selected for Officer Training School. In 1954, Joe met and married Dolores Pepper a nursing student from Kansas. Joe's flying career began as a navigator and within a year, he became a pilot. The highlight of Joe's 31 years in the military was his assignment to the U.S. Embassy in Rome, Italy, as the Air Attaché. After retiring, Joe and Dolores opened the Pack n Mail in Pleasantville, NJ. Joe volunteered with Camp Boardwalk and Atlantic City LPGA Classic. A former president and long-time member of the Antonio Meucci Mainland Chapter of the New Jersey Sons of Italy, he was awarded the Man of the Year, in 2013. Joe's hobbies included golf, cards and bocce. Joe is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Dolores, a sister Mary Ramos, children Lisa Rodriguez, Denise McLaughlin, Michele Valenti, Michael Valenti, Deborah Tansley and Vincent Valenti. 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren survive him. Son Joseph Frank Valenti preceded him in death in 1984. A memorial mass will be held 21 November 2019 at 11 am at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish Church at 11 am 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. A visitation for friends and family will be held at the church from 10 am until time of mass. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Camaraderiefoundation.org. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Joseph please go to www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
