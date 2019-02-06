Valentino, Albert Charles, Sr., - 89, of Elm, passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at AtlantiCare Medical Center in Galloway Twp. Born in Hammonton, he was a lifelong area resident. Al started selling ice cream in front of his father's gas station as a little boy. He joined the Army and served in the Korean War. After being discharged, he opened The Lakeshore Drive Sinclair Service Station and later Valley's Pike Service Station from 1966 1994. He also worked for Archway Cookies, Eastern Brewery Company and Ancora State Hospital. He was a member of State of NJ Civil Defense and Disaster Control. He is predeceased by his parents Frank and Lettia Valentino, his wife Margaret "Peggy" Valentino and sister Rita Valentino Stafford. Surviving are his 2 sons, Albert C. Valentino, Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Braddock, and Kenneth Valentino of Elm and brother Edward Valentino of Somers Point. Loving grandfather of Angelic Bridge and Sandra Casario, great grandfather of Tegan Bridge, Tatum Bridge, and Luke Casario. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Friday 9:30 am with services at 11:30 am at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. Third St., Hammonton. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Road Hammonton. Please share condolences:(marinellafuneralhome.com).
