Valentino, Jill A., - 57, of Galloway, born in Woodbury, NJ on November 1, 1960 grew up in Nesco, NJ and passed peacefully on September 4, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. Jill moved and lived in many states as a young woman. Seeing and traveling where-ever the road took her. On that journey, she met Joe Valentino (Joey) the love of her life. They spent 38 years together. She was predeceased by Joey. They are now reunited in heaven with their dogs, Rusty and Daisy. Jill was an administrative assistant at Pacific Raceways in Kent, WA for 10 years. Prior to that, she was owner and operator of Heavenly Dolls in Kent, WA. Jill had many talents. She loved making the most beautiful life-like ceramic dolls and teaching others how to do so as well. Jill also enjoyed crochet and needlepoint. Jill was an avid football fan, she loved her Seattle Seahawks! She is survived by her mother, Victoria M. Kreiner; her brothers, Jim Piper (Barbara), George Piper (Victoria), Jack Piper (Lisa), and Doug Kreiner (Sandy); sisters, Joyce V. Faunce (Joseph Jr.), and Danille Anderson (Piper); nieces, Emily M. Faunce, Gabrielle Kreiner, Sophie Kreiner, and Vicki Briggs; nephews, Cody Piper, Shawn Piper, George Piper, Justin T. Faunce, and Jackson Kreiner. She will be greatly missed by all who ever knew her. Her sense of humor and generosity will never be forgotten. She will also be tremendously missed by her beloved family dogs, Cooper and Reed. As per Jill's request, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and/or any animal shelter of your choice. As was her way since she felt very strongly about helping others, she did so through Gift of Life. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
