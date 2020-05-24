Valiante, Minerva Ida (Taylor), - of Mays Landing, passed away on May 21, 2020. Predeceased by husband Salvatore and son David. She leaves behind 6 sons and daughters-in-law, 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and her best friend Dona. There will be no viewing or funeral at this time; we will have a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing, NJ 08330 (Info & condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)

