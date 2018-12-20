Vallese, Lois L., - 80, of North Wildwood, NJ, graduated to HEAVEN to be with her Creator on December 15th, 2018. Lois received the highest honors attainable on this earth. Her life is one depicted of kindness, service, sacrifice and love. Lois spent much of her life serving her family and community. She worked at Burdette Tomlin Memorial Hospital as a registered nurse, acted as a den mother for the Cub Scouts, volunteered for the Greater Wildwood Little League and often fed the many friends who gathered at her home on 5th and Surf Avenue in North Wildwood, NJ. Lois knew poverty and abundance through her lifetime and remained humble and kind in either state. She worked tirelessly, loved fiercely, and powerfully influenced anyone who met her. She cared for sick patients with dignity and compassion. Despite an MS Diagnosis over 30 years ago, Lois carried within her a spirit of resilience and strength. She appeared to those on the outside as frail and weakened. Quite to the contrary to anyone who was blessed enough to know her true spirit, Lois was a fierce warrior. She expressed only gratitude and thankfulness to GOD and lived intentionally in loving those around her. In serving her physical needs, each one of her children experienced a deeper understanding to the SOURCE of her true strength and inner peace through her example of humility. Lois Vallese appeared to the world disabled and imprisoned to a life in a wheelchair; but to those who knew her secret, she was a Warrior Princess, aboard her chariot, running the race that she was called to run. In the end, she was welcomed into heaven hearing, "Well done my good and faithful servant." Lois went HOME to join her husband, John J. Vallese, and their daughter, Trish Vallese Stone who graduated in April of this year. She is predeceased by her brother, Howard Lloyd, and sister, Ruth Conner. She is survived by her remaining children George (JoAnn) Vallese, Nancy Vallese, John Vallese, Andy Stone, Mark Vallese, Dorann (Lew) Heminway, and Joe (Tara) Vallese; 10 grandchildren; her sister, Anne Azeez, who was one of her greatest supporters; and many nieces and nephews. She was also well loved by amazing neighbors, the Gavin Family, and other friends. There will be a Christmas Worship Celebration of her life on Sunday, December 23, 2018 at 9:30 am at Crest Community Church, 5901 Pacific Avenue in Wildwood Crest, NJ. Following the Celebration, the family will be available to visit and receive friends at 11:00 am, but requests casual attire as our church seeks to be an outreach to the community. Recognizing the closeness to Christmas, the family encourages sending notes or stories of Lois, rather than traveling during the busy holiday season. Donations may be made to More Than Enough Food Bank, 5901 Pacific Ave., Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
