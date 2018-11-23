Vallillo Donadio, Antonia , - 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 19, 2018, at Burdette Tomlin Memorial Hospital in New Jersey. She was born March 15, 1932, in Orange New Jersey, to Alexandro Donadio and Maria Damiano. She married Victor Vallillo on March 3, 1951 and is now in peace with him by her loving side after 67 years united in marriage. Antonia, along with her 4 brothers & sisters were first generation Americans and proud of their Italian heritage. Anyone that visited her knew they would be given more food than they or their entire family could ever possibly consume during one meal. Her children were the center of her universe and she loved to spend time reminiscing about the "good old days" with family & friends. She is survived by her 4 children; Maria Vallillo Deaver, Victoria Vallillo Gittle, David Vallillo, Steven Vallillo, 7 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. Family, friends, and others whose lives Antonia touched are invited to the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Avenue, North Wildwood NJ beginning at 11am on Monday, November 26th, 2018.
