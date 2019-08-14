Van Adder, Stacey, - loving wife, mother, and daughter passed away on Monday, August 12th, 2019. Stacey is survived by her fiancée Leonard, her son Richard, her sister Christy, and her mother Kathleen. Stacey was born on July 7th, 1974 to Kathleen and Charles Van Adder. Growing up in suburban New Jersey, she would give birth to her own son Richard in October of 1997. Who misses her terribly. Stacey was a compassionate and nurturing person who loved music, children, and especially people as she donated to several charities and was never devoid of a smile when with her son and nephews. A devout Christian now finally home where she belongs with her father, grandparents, and the Lord. A viewing will be held at Saraceno Funeral Home 1114 Whitehorse Pike on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 pm.

