Van Blarcum, Richard L., - 89, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019, in Reading, PA. Born in Newark, NJ to the late Charles and Eleanor Voll Van Blarcum, he moved to Cape May Court House over 30 years ago from Edison, NJ. He recently lived in Reading. Mr. Van Blarcum served in the Army National Guard. He was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church where he was a third-degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed coin collecting and jigsaw puzzles. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He introduced them to the Harry Potter movies and shared their love of everything Harry Potter. In 2015, he got a glimpse of Heaven where he is now. Mr. Van Blarcum is survived by his children, Richard "Rick" (Deborah) Van Blarcum of Bradenton, FL, Michael (Kathy) Van Blarcum of Reading, PA, Anne (Ronald) LeMieux of Whitehouse Station, NJ, and Maureen (Kenneth) Rupert of Petersburg, NJ; his grandchildren, Carey (Gregory) Freeman, David (Nicole) Van Blarcum, Michael Brian Van Blarcum, Kristine Van Blarcum, Patrick Van Blarcum, Heather (Ryan) Holck, Ronald (Allison) LeMieux, Jr., Kaitlyn Rupert, and Kelly Rupert; and his great-grandchildren, Gregory, Garrett, Zane, Zoe, Brandon, Kristin, Colton, and Dylan. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, wife Eileen Collins Van Blarcum; and his sister Eleanor "Sis" Gruman. Funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place W #230, Landover, MD 20785 or Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey, Inc., 550 Mickle Blvd., Camden, NJ 08103 or Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
