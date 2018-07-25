Van Hettinga, Arnold J., - 89, of Egg Harbor Township, Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 22, 2018. Born in Germany, Arnold became a naturalized citizen of the United States in 1951. A proud veteran of the U.S. Airforce, Arnold was a successful Realtor for over 50 years. He loved to bowl and was a league participant locally for many years. Predeceased by his parents, Adrian and Diederike (nee Hahn) Van Hettinga. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Caryle (nee Chadwick) Van Hettinga and his children: Todd Van Hettinga and his wife Rose; Gary Van Hettinga and his wife Arlene; and Lisa Keller and her husband Michael. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Jennifer Van Hettinga and her husband Thomas Lennon; Joseph Van Hettinga; Kyle Van Hettinga; Sean Van Hettinga and his wife April; Michael Keller, Jr.; and Lawrence Keller. He is further survived by his great grandson, Hunter Van Hettinga. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, July 26th from six until nine o'clock and Friday morning, July 27th from ten until his funeral service at 11 o'clock all at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Egg Harbor Township, 4008 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Burial will follow in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.