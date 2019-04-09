Van Hettinga, Caryle E. (nee Chadwick), - 84, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born in Paterson, NJ, Caryle worked with her husband in the real estate business for more than 40 years. She loved spending time with her family, especially during the Holidays. Predeceased by her parents William and Mae (nee Martin) Chadwick and her loving husband of 63 years, Arnold Van Hettinga. She is survived by her children: Todd Van Hettinga and his wife Rose; Gary Van Hettinga and his wife Arlene; and Lisa Keller and her husband Michael. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Jennifer Van Hettinga and her husband Thomas Lennon; Joseph Van Hettinga; Kyle Van Hettinga; Sean Van Hettinga and his wife April; Michael Keller, Jr.; and Lawrence Keller. She is further survived by her great grandson, Hunter Van Hettinga. Her Funeral Service will be held on Thursday April 11, 2019 at 12:00PM at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Egg Harbor Township, 4008 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ where friends may visit from 10:00AM until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
