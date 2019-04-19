Van Vorst, David C., - 72, of Petersburg, NJ, passed away on April 17, 2019. Beloved husband of 43 years to Cathleen (nee Schott), devoted father of Jennifer (J.P.) Grignoli of Massapequa, N.Y. and David Garret (Allison) Van Vorst of Petersburg. Loving grandfather of John & Juliana Grignoli and Henry & James Van Vorst. David retired from the NJ State Division of Parks & Forestry with 38 years of service and for many years was a District Fire Warden for the NJ Forest Fire Service. David was also a member of Masonic Lodge #65 Tuckahoe. He was the co-founder and co-owner of Plantation Beach Plum Farm and a dedicated volunteer for many local organizations. He was President of the Cape May County Board of Agriculture, President of the Cape May County Beach Plum Association, and volunteer for the annual Cape May County 4-H Fair & BBQ. He enjoyed many hobbies including breeding and showing English Springer Spaniels, deer hunting, sawmilling, and farming. He was the son of the late David F. & Joyce Van Vorst, and is also survived by cousin Gordon Lorenzo, and extended family of the Corson Family, Richard & Roberta Tate, and many loving friends. A small graveside service will be held at 10 am Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church Cemetery, 400 Dennisville-Petersburg Rd., Petersburg, NJ. A Celebration of Life will be held in his beloved beach plum orchard on Saturday, May 11th at the Corson Residence, 3065 S. Route 9, Ocean View, NJ, with the time to be determined. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in David's memory to the Cape May County 4-H Foundation, 355 Court House-S. Dennis Rd., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
