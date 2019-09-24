Van Wickle, Philip J., - 63, was born 3/08/1956 passed away at Atlantic Care AC 9/21/2019 after a brief illness. Born in Louisiana to the late Marvin "Rip" Van Wickle who was serving in the Air Force. They moved to Absecon then to Atlantic City, where he attended Our Lady Star of the Sea School, then he was raised in Margate. Phil was a fantastic surfer during his lifetime and won many awards, holding the title for the most multiple wins in the Absecon Island Surfing Contest. He was a die-hard Eagles & Phillies fan. He was always there to lend a hand when someone needed help. Phil went on to work for his father in the Pest Control business and later on started his own Absecon Island Pest Control. Phil loved to hang out with family and friends. He leaves behind to mourn his son Philip Coburn of Atlantic City his best surfing buddy, his mother Florence Van Wickle of Margate, his companion for over 20 years Donna Puher, one of the lights of his eye her granddaughter Kyla Puher, also Shayna Puher, half-sister Eleanor Palma of NY, his uncle David Van Wickle of Wilmington Del., countless cousins, nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his two furry friends who miss him already, Coby and Marley and a few cats. He left us too soon and too quick. A visitation will be held from 9:30 10:45 am, followed by an 11 am Mass on Friday, September 27th at Holy Trinity Parish: St. James Church in Ventnor. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
