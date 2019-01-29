VanDemark, Jr., , Theodore "Ted", - 63, of Millville, passed away on Friday morning at home surrounded by his family following a brief illness. Born in West Chester, PA he had resided in Millville most of his life. He had been employed as a Master I.S. machine mechanic for Wheaton Glass Company for over 10 years and most recently retired as a truck driver for Roadway Express in Millville. Ted enjoyed his grandchildren, hunting, fishing and riding motorcycles. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary-Ann (Lupperger) VanDemark; two children, Michelle Williams and her husband Robert of Millville and Theodore "Ted" VanDemark, III of Millville; seven grandchildren and two sisters, Diane Walmsley of Millville and Barbara VanDemark of Millville. Memorial services will be held on Friday evening, February 1st at 7 PM at the Apostolic Lighthouse, 1347 Fairton Road in Millville. Friends will be received at the church from 6 to 7 PM prior to the services. In lieu of flowers contributions in Ted's memory can be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements are under the direction of the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, Upper Deerfield Twp. Written condolences can be sent to the family at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
