Vandenberg, Christopher J., - 56, of Northfield, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 9th , surrounded by his family. Born on July 8th , 1963 in Philadelphia to Arnold and Patricia (nee Colameo) VandenBerg, he was raised in Atlantic City when his family moved there in 1964. He attended Our Lady Star of the Sea and graduated from Saint Augustine Prep 1981. His reputation as a skilled craftsman and builder led to him owning his own construction company for many years before working as a senior construction manager for A.C. Moore, and more recently, Senior Project Manager for Spencer Gifts. Chris is predeceased by his father Arnold, and brother Eric. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon (nee Fahy) and beloved children Lauren, Christopher, and Isabelle. Chris is also survived by his mother Patricia, three brothers Joseph (Teresa), Mark (Tara), and Gregory (Margee), his dear friend Josh (Toni) Lubeck, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other close friends. Chris especially cherished his relationship with his in-laws Tom Fahy Sr., Col. Thos. Fahy (Suzanne), Frances Deibert (Matthew) and especially his mother-in-law, Kathy (Frank), and sister-in-law, Kathleen. He will also be missed by his dogs, Foxy and Seamus, whom he adored. In addition to his passion for carpentry, Chris loved spending time at the beach, taking long car rides (whether for work or for leisure), drumming on his dashboard to his favorite playlist, and enjoying quality time with family and friends over a good cup of coffee. A viewing will be held at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road in Linwood on Monday, January 13th from 6 pm to 8 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated the following day, Tuesday, January 14th at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Road, in Northfield, following a viewing at the church from 10 am to 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the NJ Best College Savings Plan set up for his children, at the link https://accounts.franklintempleton.com/investor/college/3LTA5 . Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
