Vanicsko, George M. Sr., - 79, of Tuckerton, passed away Wednesday, August 29, 2018. He was born in Bronx, N.Y., residing in Trenton, N.J. until 1987, when he moved with his family to Tuckerton, N.J. George served in the U.S. Marine Corps., with an honorable discharge, from 1958-1962. He was a retired Union Painter, District Council 711. He also was a member of the American Legion, Post 493, of Little Egg Harbor. George was passionate about spending time with his family and friends, fishing and his coffee club every morning. George was predeceased by his father Martin Vanicsko, who was a Purple Heart recipient, killed in action in The Battle of The Bulge in World War II, his mother and step-father Fred J. and Grace Alice Hoffman, his wife Jean Visnyiczke, and son Robert Dale Vanicsko. He is survived by his companion Ann DiVito of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., sister Arlene Pharo of West Creek, N.J., children George M. Vanicsko Jr. and his wife Brenda of Levittown, PA., Kimberly Stark and her husband Lance Stark of Brick, N.J., Derrick Vanicsko and fiancé Lauren Peterson of West Creek, N.J., Darla Regina Yarbrough, and Henry Joseph Vanicsko, both of Alabama, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, September 6, 2018 from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. Burial will be Friday, September 7, at 10 AM, in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Hamilton, N.J. For condolences, flowers and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.