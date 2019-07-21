Varas, Pilar, - 96, of Galloway, passed away Thursday, July 18th peacefully after a long and joyous life. She leaves behind her 3 sisters and a brother, countless nieces and nephews in Puerto Rico, and her beloved family Daisy, Mayra and Rocky and their families. They will remember her love of life, sharp wit, and her perpetual sense of humor. Services will be held this Tuesday, July 23rd at 10;00am at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 1409 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, N.J. All who knew her are welcome to attend.On line condolences can be send to www.saracenofuneralhome.com

Tags

Load entries