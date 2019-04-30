Vargas, Alfred, Sr., - 88, formerly of Lajas, Puerto Rico and Egg Harbor City, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the University Of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia. He was the beloved husband of the late Emily Vargas (nee Casey) for 54 years and predeceased by his loving son, Edward Harvey (Joann). He is survived by sons, Alfred Vargas, Jr., Lucious (Ellen) Harvey, and Leonard Harvey; daughters, Vivian (Michael) Moore, Margie (Bernard) Tennant, and daughter-in-law, Karen Vargas; along with grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. "Big Alfred", as he was affectionately known, could be found in his garden planting string beans for Emily and fishing on the Lower Bank bridge with Emily. He also enjoyed watching the "ponies" run at the Atlantic City Race Track. But most of all, he loved being with his wife, son, Alfred Jr. and Alfred Jr.'s children, Alfred Vargas III and Ava Reese Vargas. He would go to "no ends" to make them all very happy. A homegoing service will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10AM at St. Paul C.M.E. Church, 1410 Fairmount and Liverpool Avenues, Egg Harbor, where friends can call from 9AM. Burial in Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Covington Funeral Home, Atco, NJ.
