Vasquez de Hernandez, Luis (Lui), - 51, of Hammonton, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was born in Xalapa, Veracruz he moved to Hammonton where he started a family of his own. Luis was a Senior Correctional Officer at the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in Crosswicks, NJ. He was a member of the Franklin Lakes PBA 150. Luis was known to love napping, tinkering in his garage and traveling, especially to Europe. Above all else, he loved being home with the women he adored with absolute pride and joy, his wife and daughters. He loved to sit in the yard and talk to his family and friends on the phone. Luis was such a family man that he went camping for Thanksgiving every year for the last 29 years even though he hated it and the cold. Luis was an amazing husband, father, son, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend. He touched so many peoples lives in profound ways. He held a special place for all his family in his heart and for his brothers and sisters in blue. Luis was predeceased by his father, Luis Vazquez Grajales. He is survived by his loving wife, Laurie (Nee Praul), his daughters, Autumn (Dalton) and Ireland (Nick), his loving mother, Lucia Hernandez-Vazquez, his sisters, Bety Vazquez and Esparanza Vazquez (Carlos). He was beloved to his mother in law, Doris Gough and loved by his brothers and sisters in law, Craig Praul (Sue), Butch Praul (Dawn), Rick Praul (Liz), John Praul (Jim) and Judy Praul. He was beloved by his Godparents Don Juan y Doná Flora Ramirez y familia. Luis is and always will be adored by his many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, at 12:00 pm in Victory Bible Church, 816 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, NJ where a viewing will be held from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to Autumn and Ireland to help with College expenses. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton, NJ. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
