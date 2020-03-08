Vasquez, Joseph R. , - 86, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Friday, March 6. He was surrounded by his family. He served in the United States Army. He loved music and was a drummer with the band Frank Jacoby and the Moodmasters. Joseph retired from Lenox China after 34 years of service.He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Irene (North), his daughters JoAnn Carmen (Thomas), Barbara Willson (Jeff), his grandsons Jeffrey, Matthew (Julie) and Michael, and his great grandchildren Chase, Jayden, Cruz and Mila whom he adored and loved so much. He was known by his great grandchildren as "Tractor Pop-Pop". Also survived by his brother, Anthony and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Jeanne. Services will take place at Adams Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield on Wednesday, March 11th. Visitation will be at 1:00 with the service beginning at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to St. Judes hospital (www.stjude.org) or Nothing Down (www.nothingdown.org). Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect.com.
