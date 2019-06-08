Vasslides, Mary, - 98, of Margate, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019. Born May 1, 1921, in Media, Pennsylvania, she was a longtime resident of Atlantic City in its heyday, before moving to Margate with her husband and young children. Mary and her husband were proud owners of the Village Restaurant for 53 years before closing its doors. She attended Rider University but was most proud of her time in the Navy as a WAVE during WWII. Mary was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. She is survived by her 5 children and their spouses, Barbara (James) Messenger of Youngstown, Ohio; James (Mara) Vasslides of Linwood, NJ; Patricia Hamid (George) of presently of now Tennessee; William (Dolores) Vasslides of Mullica Hill, NJ; Margaret (Steven) Henning of Monmouth Beach, NJ; her 11 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William, of 53 years. Memorial contributions may be given to Villa Rafaella, Pleasantville, NJ. A Service will be held at 11am on Monday, June 10th at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
