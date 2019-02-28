Vaughan, Maryetta "Kate", - of Mays Landing, (wife of the late Godfery A. Vaughan Jr.) was born on April 28, 1948, in Henderson, N.C. Kate, as she was affectionately known, went home to be with the Lord on February 18, 2019. She leaves cherished memories to her beloved children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law's, family, and friends. The home- going service will be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church 353 South New Road Pleasantville, NJ 08232 on Fri. March 1st. The viewing will be from 9 am 10:30 am; funeral services start at 11 am.
