Vaughan, Maryetta "Kate", - of Mays Landing, was born on April 28, 1948, in Henderson, N.C. Kate as she affectionately known went home to be with Lord on February 18, 2019. She leaves to cherish memory her beloved children, grandchildren, great-grand, family, and friends homegoing service will be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church 350 South New Road Pleasantville, NJ 08232. The viewing will be from 9 am 10:30 am; funeral services start at 11 am.

