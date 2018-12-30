VECERE, Doris M. (nee Hoffman), - 93, of Mount Laurel, formerly of Cape May Court House, NJ passed on December 27, 2018. Beloved wife of 61 years to Matthew Vecere. Devoted mother of Jeffrey Vecere (Nancy), Colleen Menz (Bruce), Patricia McClain (Warren), daughter-in-law Donna Vecere and the late Thomas Vecere. Adoring grandmother of ten and cherished great grandmother of ten. Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday January 2nd at 10:30 AM at the St. John Neumann Church, 560 Walton Ave, Mt. Laurel, NJ. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Little Flower High School, 1000 W. Lycoming St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
