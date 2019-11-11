Vecere, Matthew L., - 88, of Mt. Laurel, NJ, formerly of Cape May Court House passed away on November 9, 2019. He was 88 years old and the beloved husband for 61 years of the late Doris (nee Hoffman). Loving father of Jeffrey Vecere (Nancy), Colleen Menz (Bruce), Patricia McClain (Warren), daughter in law Donna Vecere and the late Thomas Vecere. Devoted grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 12. Dear brother of Mary Rossi, Grace Anzelone-Buettner, the late Nicholas Vecere, Madeline Dell'Uomo and Christine Neill. Mr. Vecere was a barber in Stone Harbor for over 25 years and also owned and operated the Harbor Light Restaurant and T & J Steakout, both in Stone Harbor. He was a passionate animal lover, especially of horses, and was an owner and trainer of harness horses that raced all over the Northeast. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation 9:30-10:45AM Thursday, November 14 to be followed by Mass, all at St. John Neumann Church, 560 Walton Ave., Mt. Laurel, NJ. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Standardbred Retirement Foundation, 42 Arneytown-Hornerstown Rd., Cream Ridge, NJ 08514.
