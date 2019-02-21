Vega, Alberto 'Nuno', - 33, of Galloway, went to be an angel with the Lord on Saturday February 16, 2019. He was born in Providence, RI and been a resident of Galloway for many years. Nuno was a very gentle soul. He was an amazing chef and loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He would take the shirt off his back for anyone. He is survived by his son, Braylin Vega; his mother and father, Maria and Joseph Wydra, of Galloway; his brothers, Jorge Soto and Joey Wydra, both of Galloway and Emanuel Vega of Vineland; his sister, Alicia Wydra of Smithville; his grandparents, Eliza Vega of Vineland and Linda and Pete Schroeder of West Pittston, PA; his uncles, Arnaldo Oquendo, Manuel Oquendo, Tim Monahan and Michael Magoski; his aunts, Paula Wagner, Christy Monahan, Cheryl Magoski and Wanda Oquendo; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and lots of cousins and friends. 'We are going to miss you, my Angel. Rest in Peace. You will always be in our hearts.' Love, Mom and Dad. A memorial gathering will be 1PM to 2PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A service will follow immediately at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to offset costs for the funeral expense. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
