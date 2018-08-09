Vega, Juan, - 89, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at home with his wife by his side. He was born in Jayuya, Puerto Rico, where he graduated from high school and enlisted in the US Army during the Korean War. Juan worked at Bendix Corporation in Teterboro, NJ as an Aviation Machinist for 35 years. He was a well-known neighbor within the community. You would see Juan and his wife of 68 years, Carmen always walking their dogs. He is predeceased by his son, Paul. Juan is survived by his loving wife, Carmen; his son, John Jr.; his daughter-in-law, Marilyn; and his grandchildren, Jaime, Pablo, Stephen and Rebecca. He will be missed by all who knew him. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 11th from 9:00 to 10:00 AM with a service at 10:00 AM all taking place at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. Interment will immediately follow at Atlantic County Veterans' Cemetery in Mays Landing. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
