Velazquez, Manuel, - 82, of Mullica, passed away on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 in AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Division. Born in Carolina, PR he lived in this area for many years. He formerly worked as a custodian for the Atlantic City School District. He is survived by his two daughters, Lizzette Velazquez and Michelle Velazquez both of New Britain, CT; his lifelong partner Rosa Cruz of Mullica; several brothers and sisters living in Puerto Rico; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren and many "adopted" grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, 8:30pm at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton where a viewing will be held from 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm. Burial will be private. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
