Velez, Nelson, Sr., - 86, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away on March 16, 2020. Nelson spent most of his life in Northfield. He was a painting contractor, well known throughout South Jersey. He loved camping, fishing and coaching his children in local sports. He is survived by his wife Frances (Pfirman), sons George Sr. (Dorothy) of Boonton, NJ, Michael Sr. of Northfield, NJ and Nelson Jr. (Kimberly) of Pensacola, Fl. Also survived by 9 Grandchildren, 9 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great-Granddaughter. He is predeceased by his daughter Darlene. Service will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to www.earthangelsfordementia.org or by check to Earth Angels for Dementia, 115 Route 50, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com).

