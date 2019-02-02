Verret, Colonel Blaise , - 86, of Galloway, (U.S. Army, Retired) Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather passed away in his home on Thursday, January 31, 2019. Blaise is survived by his wife, Mary Kennedy-Verret, their children, Linda Anne Gillis and her husband, Borden R. Gillis, Carol Rene Matteucci and John Michael Verret and his wife Jill Sellitsch Verret, his seven Grandchildren, Christopher Ryan Gillis, Jacob RileyVerret, Joshua Wade Verret, Jessica Heatherly Verret, Sarah Elizabeth Gillis, Philip Joseph Matteucci and Nicole Alexandra Gillis as well as Sunny the cat. He devoted his life to serving his family, his country, and his patients. He served as a Nurse in the United States Army, with distinction, during the Vietnam War and he continued his military career serving numerous postings worldwide. After his military life, he continued serving his community as a registered nurse for many years, retiring in New Jersey. Blaise spent his final years in Galloway, traveling and spending time with his three children and seven grandchildren. The family will be accepting visitors at the Wimberg Funeral Home on Great Creek Road in Galloway, New Jersey, (609) 965-0357 between the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the 6th of February. A full Mass in Blaise's Honor will be observed at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, on Pitney Road in Galloway, New Jersey at 11:00 a.m. Internment immediately following at Holy Cross cemetery 5061 Harding Highway Mays landing, New Jersey. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.