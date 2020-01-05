Verrichia, Frank "Mr. Frank", - 82, of Del Haven, NJ, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Francis A. and Rose Price Verrichia, he summered in Del Haven for many years before moving here permanently 15 years ago from Conshohocken, PA. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. Mr. Frank, as he was affectionately known by the kids on his school bus, was a police officer for the City of Philadelphia. After retirement, he became a detective for Montgomery County, PA. When he retired to the shore permanently, he took his favorite job bus driver for the Middle Township School District. He loved the kids that rode his bus and enjoyed watching them grow up. He was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church and the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 82, where he served as Commander for two years. He loved reading in his spare time. Mr. Frank is survived by his wife, Dotty Matecki Verrichia; his son, Frank (Holly) Verrichia, Jr.; and his grandchildren, Brenna and Dominic. Memorial Mass will be said on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210, where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment in Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery will be private. Donations in Mr. Frank's memory may be made to Our Lady of the Angels Church. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
35 East Mechanic Street
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
11:00AM
35 East Mechanic Street
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.