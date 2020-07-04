Verseput, Mark, - 59, of Ventnor, Mark V. Verseput, 59, from Ventnor City, NJ died June 9, 2020 in the Bronx, NY. Born to Jack Jr. and Shirley (Garbutt) Verseput on August 13, 1961 in Atlantic City, NJ. Attended Ventnor City Public Schools and graduated Holy Spirit High School, Absecon, NJ in 1979. At an early age Mark went to work at Woolworths in AC, then met his mentor Jack Parker whom took him into the venture of AC Moore where Mark worked in Management for many years. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Shirly, he is survived by his brother Jack lll, his sister in law Cathy, and his nephew Jack IV, and his dear friend Makea of NY. Due to the current pandemic services will be held privately. Donations may be made in memory of Mark, to the Beacon Animal Rescue located at 701 Butter Rd. Ocean View, NJ 08230. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, Northfield, NJ.

