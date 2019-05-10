Vesey, Mary J. (nee Meehan), - May 7, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late M. Thomas, she is the devoted mother of Mary Jane, Margaret Vesey McShane (Dan), Nancy, Thomas (Jennifer), Matthew (Katherine), Brian (Reilly) and the late Michael (Kelly Vesey). Loving grandmom of Shannon, Thomas, Caitlyn, Madalyn, Lauren, Hannah, Emma, Christopher, Michael, Daniel, Jack, Catherine, Colin, Caroline, Charlie, Julia, and Elizabeth; dear sister of the late Thomas Meehan. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Monday 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM, Burns Funeral Home, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., followed by her funeral mass 11:30 AM St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave. Phila. Interment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions can be made in Mary Vesey and Michael Vesey's memory to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, 20 Duke Medicine Cr. Durham, NC 27710.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.