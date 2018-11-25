Vettese, Marie Elizabeth, - 97, of Hammonton, Marie Elizabeth Vettese (nee Salvatore) age 97 of Hammonton, passed away Tuesday November 20, 2018 at the Hammonton Health Center. Marie was born and raised in Hammonton. She worked for Royal Garment Factory for many years. Marie was a babysitter for over 40 years and dedicated her life to taking care of others people's needs. She loved her family, cooking for them at the Holidays, the Phillies and going to the casinos. She is predeceased by her husband of 58 years John A. Vettese, brothers Alfred, Domenick and Joseph Salvatore and sisters Matilda Salvatore, Rosetta Caponigro, Marie Falucca, and Celeste Clements. Surviving are her 3 sons, Robert Vettese and his wife Bonnie of Hammonton, John Vettese and his wife Mary Ann of Ambler, PA and Gary Vettese and his wife Dawn of San Diego, CA. Loving grandmother of John, Steven, Eleane, Sharon, Jennifer, Robert, Zachary and Myrene. Great Grandmother of Peyton, Lisa, Jack, Parks, William, Ryan, Jake and Michael. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation Thursday Nov 29th from 7:00 9:00pm and Friday Nov 30th from 10:00 11:00am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton. Services will be held Friday Nov 30th at 11:00am, followed by Inurnment at Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Road Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marie's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation Association 322 8th Ave. 7th Floor NY,NY 10001 or to the Hammonton Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare 43 N. White Horse Pike Hammonton, NJ 08037. Please share condolences: www.marinellafuneralhome.com
