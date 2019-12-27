VIDAL, EVALENA SHARP, - 92, of Mauricetown, NJ, daughter of the late Dr. Charles E. and Mrs. Eva M. Robbins Sharp of Port Norris passed away on Thursday December 19, 2019. Mrs. Vidal graduated from Port Norris High School and The Baldwin School, Bryn Mawr, PA after which she graduated from Sweet Briar College, (VA) with a B.A. in Political Economy and from Wellesley College, (MA) with an M.A. in Political Science. She then continued her studies in Europe, receiving a Diploma from the Academy of International Law at the Peace Palace, The Hague, Netherlands and a Doctorate in International Law at the Ecole de Droit, Universite de Paris, France. Back in the United States, Dr. Vidal served 27 years with the Central Intelligence Agency as an Intelligence Officer both at its headquarters in Langley, Virginia and in various assignments in several European countries. After retirement from the CIA she moved to Ft. Lauderdale and later returned to New Jersey. Dr. Vidal then became associated with Durand International, the French crystal and glass company, at its U.S. headquarters in Millville where she was Advertising & Public Relations Manager. During this same time she was also elected to the Commercial Township Committee where she served for three years. In 1988 when Rotary International first admitted women as members, Dr. Vidal was invited to join the Port Norris Rotary Club and as such became the first female Rotarian in South Jersey. She served several times as the Club's President and was appointed Assistant Governor of Rotary District 7640 for 2003-2004. Dr. Vidal was a member of the Mauricetown Historical Society, the Cumberland County Historical Society and the American Society of International Law. She is survived by her two children, who also accompanied her on her assignments in Europe: Charles Henry Lawrence Vidal and Victoria Eva Vidal-Blum; daughter in law Tina Vidal; son-in-law David Roy Blum; and grandson David Roy Sharp Blum, of Clifton, VA. A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 PM on Saturday January 4, 2020 and funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM at Hoffman Funeral Homes 2507 High Street Port Norris, NJ, with Rev. Eric Ostrow officiating. Interment will be in Haleyville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave. FL 17 Chicago, IL 60601. To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Service information
Jan 4
Visitation
Saturday, January 4, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Hoffman Funeral Homes
2507 High St. P.O. Box 124
Port Norris, NJ 08349
Jan 4
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
2:00PM-2:40PM
Hoffman Funeral Homes
2507 High St. P.O. Box 124
Port Norris, NJ 08349
