Viera, Lidio, - 60, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was born and raised in Nayarit, Mexico and came to the United States 40 years ago. He later moved to Egg Harbor Township and worked for Harrah's for the past 28 years. He is survived by his wife of 31 years Luciana B. Viera; two children: Juan Borja (Luz) and Rene Borja (Gelsie); six grandchildren: Melanie, Cecilia, Emily, Rene Jr., Angel, and Antonio; four brothers; and four sisters. A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 7, 9-11 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing, where Mass will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com).
