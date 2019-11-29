Villari, John, - 87, of Egg Harbor Twp., formerly of Cinnaminson passed away peacefully on Nov. 26th, he was 87. John was born in Palmyra to the late Paul & Natalie and was co-owner of the Villari's Milmarian for 50 years. He was an honorary member of the Riverton Country Club which he joined in 1955 and member of American Contract Bridge League. John was an avid bridge player, fisherman, and skier, raced motorcycles, was a dance escort on cruise ships and in his retirement, drove limos in A.C. in to his 80s. John was preceded in death by his adoring wife, Pat, brothers, Placido, Paul, Joseph, sisters, Mildred Vinci, and Ann Catanzariti. John is survived by his loving daughter, Natalie, beloved sister, Mary Altopiedi and surrogate-grandchildren, Paul & Gianna Weller and many nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of John's life will be held on his birthday, Friday, November 29th at 12:00pm at the Riverton Country Club 1416 Highland Ave, Cinnaminson, NJ. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
