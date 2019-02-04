Vinci Jr., John, - 87, of Stone Harbor, NJ, passed away January 31, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Atlantic City to the late John and Mary Vinci, Sr. John was President of Vinci's Express, a trucking company we operated with his nephew, Lewis. John was an active member of St. Paul's Church. He was passionate about golf. He cherished the years he spent playing golf with his family at Pinehurst, North Carolina. John as a devoted caregiver to the people in his life and any animal in need could count on him. John is survived by his sister, Jean (John) Buoy; nephew Lewis (Carolyn) Vinci, Jr.; and stepdaughters Audrey (Carmen) Mondelli and Linda (Lawrence) Booy. He is predeceased by his wives Mary and Virginia. Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at St. Paul's Church, 9910 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. and Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 Route 9 North, Swainton, NJ 08210 or Animal Alliance, PO Box 172, Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.