VINSON-YARBROUGH, SHIRLEY ANN, - 71, of Egg Harbor Township, unexpectedly departed this life, and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday ~ May 28th, 2019, at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division of Atlantic City, NJ. She was born October 7th, 1947 in Atlantic City, NJ to the late Mr. John Vinson, Sr. and Mrs. Dora Vinson. As a youth, she attended the local Atlantic City Public School System. Shirley then graduated from AC Vo-Tech and achieved her Certification Degree in Nursing. It goes without question, that Shirley enjoyed life and her family. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church of Atlantic City, NJ and she was also a proud member of the Order of the Eastern Stars, achieving the highest position of Worthy Matron. When it came to Nursing, she was known as the one you wanted assigned to you in times of bad health. She was well-trained, caring, and because it was her passion and life calling, she made it look simply natural, easy and effortless. It was easy for her to take her job very seriously, because it was her identity. It was, who she was. She was the very definition of a "loving, caring and outgoing person". For her family and friends, she had a "Strong Love". She absolutely cared about everyone. In fact, most times she cared more for others than she did for herself - even to the detriment of her own health. She was always giving more than she received. In her personal life, she was a very well-traveled person, traveling all over the world. If you knew Shirley, you would know that she loved to take Cruises. It was her favorite and most comfortable mode of travel, with her favorite destination being the Bahamas. Shirley was predeceased by her Parents, John and Dora Vinson; her Brother, John Vinson, Jr.; her two Sisters, Beulah Dickens and Susan A. Mckenzie; her two Nephews, Arnold Bogerty, Sr. and Robert Bethea; her Special Niece, Patricia Bethea; her Grandson, Malik Tucker; and her very good Friend, Ernestine McFadden. She leaves to cherish and celebrate her wonderful memories: her loving Husband, Eugene Yarbrough of Egg Harbor Township, NJ; her four loving Sons, Albie Vinson of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Darin Vinson (Monique) of Atlantic City, NJ, Sean Vinson of Atlantic City, NJ, and Andre Vinson of Egg Harbor Township, NJ; her one Brother, Victor Vinson of Atlantic City, NJ; her Sister, LaRue Harmon of Atlantic City, NJ; her four Sisters-in-Law, Mary Vinson, Gloria Jean Pettiford, Dora Jackson and Christine Yarbrough; her very close Friend, Brenda Springs; her other special Nieces and Nephews; more than 30 Grandchildren; too many Great Grandchildren to name; and a host of many other loving family and friends. Shirley will truly be missed by all who knew her. Services of Love & Care will be held on Friday ~ June 7th, 2019 at 11:00am, at the Soldiers Home / All Wars Memorial Building ~ located at 1510 Adriatic Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Viewing & Ceremony of the Order of the Eastern Stars will be held from 9:00am 11:00am. Those wishing to send Flowers, Keepsakes, Donations and attend the Funeral - are invited to honor Shirley by coordinating their gifts and/or by coordinating their clothing, with her favorite color, Royal Purple, or any shade thereof. Funeral services entrusted to Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC. For further info, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC (609-344-1131).
