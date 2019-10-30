Virgilio, Ronald, - 76, of Erial, NJ, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Beloved husband of 56 years of Lana Virgilio (nee Ricci). Loving father of Lee Anne (Peter) Oudemans, Gina (Dennis) McCrary, Deanna (Scott Speirs) Virgilio, and Ronald R. (Tara) Virgilio. Proud grandfather of Jennifer (Patrick), Michelle, Lauren, Marissa, Courtney, Colin, Lana, Hailston, and Samuel; great-grandfather of Lucca. Dear brother of Harry Virgilio and Joyce Kemmerer. Ronald was born in Philadelphia, PA and resided in Erial, NJ for the past 14 years. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam. He was a member of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society in Hammonton, NJ. Ronald enjoyed music and had played the accordion in his younger days, before taking up playing the organ. Most important to Ronald, was his family. They were his life and he will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Services will be held privately. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
