Vitalo, Daniel J., - 90, of Folsom, NJ, passed away Tuesday July 10, 2018 at his residence. Born in Rosedale, Mr. Vitalo was a longtime resident of Folsom, NJ. He worked as a clothing cutter for many factories but mainly at Kessler Clothing Co. in Hammonton and was also a Past Governor and member in Moose International. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Dorothy nee Cianfaro. 5 children - sons Daniel J. Jr. of Chichester, NY, David (Lisa) of Half Moon, NY, Darren (Terry) of Folsom, daughters - Diane (David) Rice of SC, Dorothy " Pixie" Filomena of Ocean City, NJ. 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren. Relatives are friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass Saturday July 14, 2018 at 11 AM at the Our Lady of the Lakes Church 19 Malaga Rd. Collings Lakes, NJ 08094 with a visitation with family from 10-11 AM at the church prior to mass. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 https://www.stjude.org/ Arrangements by the Landolfi Funeral Home 237 Bellevue Ave. Hammonton, NJ Condolences : www.landolfihammonton.com
