Vitiello, Maria, - 87, of Beesley's Point, NJ passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in the Bridges Hospice Unit at The Shores with her daughter by her side. Born in Bronx, NY to the late Domenico and Lucia Vitiello she has been a longtime resident of Sea Isle City before moving to Upper Township 14 years ago. Mrs. Vitiello was a graduate of the Atlantic City Hospital School of Nursing. She had worked as a Nurse for Crest Haven Nursing Home, Cape May Court House, NJ, Mercy Hospital in Sea Isle City, the Lutheran Home in Ocean View and Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point. She was predeceased by her husband Immacolato Amedeo Vitiello in 2012 and three brothers, Joseph, Vincenzo and Silverio. Surviving are her son: Salvatore (Deborah) Vitiello of Ashland, KY, MariaLouise (Ed) Kooker of Marmora, NJ, six grandchildren: Melissa Vitiello Davis, Anthony (Sarah) Vitiello, Jeffrey (Megan) Vitiello, Adam Kooker, Zachary (Jessica )Kooker, Joshua Kooker and great grandchildren: Alexis, Blake and Jacob Hardeman, Dylan Vitiello, step great grandchildren: Taylor, Tyler and Jordan Bellomy, great granddaughter: Brooklynn Vitiello. A Mass of Resurrection will be offered Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11 o'clock at The Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of Mass. Entombment will follow in the family mausoleum in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. Memorial contributions are suggested to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 Route 9 South, Swainton, NJ 08210 or The Bridges Hospice Unit at The Shores, 2201 Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
