Vitiello, Silverio "Sal", - 70, of Northfield, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. Sal was born in Sea Isle City to the late Domenic and Lucia Vitiello. He was a graduate of Wildwood Catholic High School. He proudly served his country in the US Coast Guard during the Vietnam War. After his discharge from the service, he became employed as a phone technician for NJ Bell working out of the Pleasantville office. Sal retired after 30 years of service from the phone company now called Verizon. He was a volunteer on the Northfield Rescue Squad for many years. Sal loved family gatherings, cooking, his Koi pond and the Phillies. He also enjoyed watching Hallmark Channel Christmas movies during the holidays. He is survived by his beloved wife Marcia "Marcy" Vitiello (nee Bridwell) his daughter Jennifer Kuzniarowicz (Ryszard) and his sons David Vitiello, Paul Vitiello and Matthew Vitiello (Sharon Groome). He is also survived by his grandchildren Steven, Ashley, Adrian, James and his brother-in-law Claude Bridwell. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sal's Life Celebration and viewing on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:45 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Wabash and Poplar Ave Linwood. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Heart Association, 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. To share your fondest memory of Sal please visit (www.jeffriesandkeates.com). Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield.
