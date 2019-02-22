VITKOW (nee Older), PATRICIA, - 75, of Lafayette Hills, PA, Departed this life on February 19, 2019. Beloved wife of William B. Hornberger ("Barry"). Loving mother of Lori (Craig) Iserer, Stephen Vitkow (Dawn Miranda) and the late Andrew Vitkow. Devoted sister of Alyne Freed. Proud grandmother of Amanda Platt, Sara (Tyler) Swiger, Nicholas Vitkow and Adriana Vitkow. Cherished great grandmother of Jacob de Carlo, Zayden Cottrell, Gabriel Swiger and Sadella Swiger. Also loved by Kathy Vitkow. Pat was always a leader. She was President of the Thomas K. Finletter Elementary School Home and School Association when her children were small. Upon moving to Brigantine, NJ, she became Executive Director of Medical One in five different locations in Atlantic County. Pat retired as Executive Director of Corporate Development for the Health Med Medical Group in Atlantic City. She was one of the original members of the Metropolitan Business and Citizens Association (MBCA) in Atlantic City. She was an active member of the Brigantine Chamber of Commerce, the Brigantine Lion's Club, the Atlantic City and Atlantic County Chambers of Commerce and Atlantic City Public Relations Council. She was an active member of the Concierge Association and a one-time Vice President of the Mainland Chamber of Commerce. Other volunteer activities included the Atlantic City Beach Fest, the Margate Fun Fest and the New Jersey Seafood Festival. Pat also developed Pat Vitkow Enterprises as a concierge service. She was a strong supporter of the MDA/ALS Center of Hope and the ALS Hope Foundation and recently received the Courageous Heart Award from the ALS Hope Foundation. Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Services Sunday 1 PM precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA. Private interment services will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. Following services, attendees are invited to the Social Room at 191 Presidential Blvd., Bala Cynwyd, PA, from 2:30-5 PM. Contributions in her memory may be made to the ALS Hope Foundation, 1333 Race St., Box 40777, Phila., PA 19107, 215-568-2426. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
