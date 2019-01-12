Vitolo, Cathleen M. (Walsh), - 66, of Absecon, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones (while listening to Van Morrison) after a courageous battle with cancer. Cathy was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Patricia Walsh, as well as siblings James Walsh and Eileen Stevenson. She is survived by her children, Jennifer Vitolo (Bradley) Ray, Vanessa Vitolo (Sean Freese) and Andrea Vitolo (Chris) Connor; her two grandchildren Ella and Xavier Ray; her sister Patricia Walsh and two brothers Michael and Dennis (Ellen) Walsh, as well as many nieces and nephews. Cathy was a special, fun loving, devoted mother. The beach was her happy place. She was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, and she loved a good party! Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her daughters, and her grandchildren. Cathy leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and compassion. She will be deeply missed. The family would like to express a special thank you to Cathy's best friend Kathleen Weston and Holy Redeemer Hospice, especially Claire Jordan. The memorial gathering will be held on Monday, January 14, 2019, from 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM with Mass at 11 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon. In order to conserve and care for Cathy's happy place, memorial donations may be made to Oceana.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.